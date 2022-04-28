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EPISODE#39 Scripture VENOM & Watch The Water Revelations with Pastor Michael Petro
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145 views • April 28, 2022
LIVE Monday 04/25/2022 at 7PM (PST)/10PM (EST)
PreShow Music starts 20 mins before SHOW TIME
In a recent uncovering by Dr. Bryan Ardis with VENOM and WATCH THE WATER, Pastor Michael Petro makes an astounding connection with scripture in present day and possibly future revelations. Pastor Petro explains his discoveries when researching scripture for answers about Dr. Bryan Ardis' research. Alpha and Pastor Michael Petro have a unique conversation on the potential answers written between the covers of our bibles.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
FOLLOW PASTOR MICHAEL PETRO:
https://voh.church/
https://apostlemichaelpetro.blogspot.com/?m=1
https://vohradio.com/
1. 10 min sermon highlight - download here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V4M6M2seQmCoAtEJKaoF1yYqKcUgbFB6/view
2. Scientist Finds Venom in Vials: Evidence of Venom in Undiluted Pfizer Vials, Blood Cell Damage
https://rumble.com/v11gwd4-scientist-finds-venom-in-vials-evidence-of-venom-in-undiluted-pfizer-vials-.html
3. Check out what happens to human blood if it gets in contact with viper venom
https://youtu.be/7IctWcQFjIE
Starting at 1:25-2:18 timecode - about a minute clip.
Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes
Released: Jan 24, 2020
https://youtu.be/Rnivacax4vA
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullo
PreShow Music starts 20 mins before SHOW TIME
In a recent uncovering by Dr. Bryan Ardis with VENOM and WATCH THE WATER, Pastor Michael Petro makes an astounding connection with scripture in present day and possibly future revelations. Pastor Petro explains his discoveries when researching scripture for answers about Dr. Bryan Ardis' research. Alpha and Pastor Michael Petro have a unique conversation on the potential answers written between the covers of our bibles.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
FOLLOW PASTOR MICHAEL PETRO:
https://voh.church/
https://apostlemichaelpetro.blogspot.com/?m=1
https://vohradio.com/
1. 10 min sermon highlight - download here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V4M6M2seQmCoAtEJKaoF1yYqKcUgbFB6/view
2. Scientist Finds Venom in Vials: Evidence of Venom in Undiluted Pfizer Vials, Blood Cell Damage
https://rumble.com/v11gwd4-scientist-finds-venom-in-vials-evidence-of-venom-in-undiluted-pfizer-vials-.html
3. Check out what happens to human blood if it gets in contact with viper venom
https://youtu.be/7IctWcQFjIE
Starting at 1:25-2:18 timecode - about a minute clip.
Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes
Released: Jan 24, 2020
https://youtu.be/Rnivacax4vA
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullo
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