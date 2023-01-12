Tip of the week: Choosing cross bred seeds

In the wintertime when there isn't much going on in the garden, one way you can start planning for your next seasons’ garden is by ordering some new seeds!





Kevin shares what he'll be planting this year as well as goes into detail as to why he chose to select cross bred crops.





Cross bred crops can be great for:

Increased genetic diversity: Organically crossbred seeds are typically developed through a process of natural selection, where different varieties of plants are allowed to cross-pollinate and produce offspring with a wider range of genetic characteristics. This increased genetic diversity can lead to plants that are better adapted to a specific environment, more resistant to disease and pests, and more resilient to changes in weather and climate.





Better taste and nutritional value: Many people believe that organically crossbred plants have a superior taste and nutritional value compared to their conventionally bred counterparts. This is because traditional breeding methods often prioritise traits such as yield and disease resistance over taste and nutrition.





Reduced dependence on chemical pesticides and fertilisers: One of the main benefits of organic farming is the reduction of chemical inputs. Organically crossbred plants are often better able to fend off pests and diseases on their own, which reduces the need for chemical pesticides and fertilisers. This can lead to a healthier ecosystem, as well as lower costs for farmers.





More sustainable growing practices: Organic crossbreeding can help those who grow food to develop more sustainable growing practices. Since the plants are better adapted to their environment, they require less water, fertiliser, and other inputs.





Additionally, the plants can also improve the soil quality by increasing organic matter, reducing soil erosion and increasing biodiversity. This can lead to a more resilient, sustainable and an even profitable food system.





What type of seeds are you growing this year in your garden?