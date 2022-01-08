HOW TO LITERALLY DEFEAT CENSORSHIP IN THE POST COVID-19(84) WORLD WITH BASTYON (OF FREE SPEECH!!)

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pressfortruth
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=PXXaSczoZcuJEwxYKhaC9pV1JBvwi6UjSw
If the last two years have taught us anything it’s that we need to be prepared for the worst and to always be two steps ahead, with our health, with our finances, with our privacy and with our content, both how we create it and how we consume it. Censorship ran rampant in 2020/2021 and 2022 is shaping up to to be worse as the powers that ought not be are preparing to clamp down on all the voices that go against their mainstream narrative of events that are happening in the world. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Daniel Satchov the creator of Bastyon a social media network built on blockchain technology that is a threat to big tech because like Bitcoin it has no central server that can be taken down which means even if the gate keepers of political thought and opinion decide to shut down the Bastyon website, you will STILL have access to daily content by connecting to nodes with your desktop app! This is next level protection against censorship! Be sure to check the link below to join:
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=PXXaSczoZcuJEwxYKhaC9pV1JBvwi6UjSw
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SUPPORT:
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If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
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