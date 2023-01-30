Guilt and forgiveness - telepathic trauma treatment

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The introduction to the workshop Dec 20th 2022, where Ole Klit Blente talks about guilt and forgiveness, what remorse does to us, and what it takes to be free from it.
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The book 'Trauma is a thig of the past' is available here:
https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/
The two pictures are from here:
https://www.westonaprice.org/wp-content/uploads/hi-mental-weakjaw1.jpg#.Y6MzrPsxK-0.link
and
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anuak_Girls,_Dimma_(10399695426).jpg