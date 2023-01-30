Create New Account
Guilt and forgiveness - telepathic trauma treatment
The introduction to the workshop Dec 20th 2022, where Ole Blente talks about guilt and forgiveness, what remorse does to us, and what it takes to be free from it.

Learn more on www.innate.one

If you want to participate, you can sign up for our newsletter, and you will receive an invitation to our next free workshop. Choose 'Subscribe' in the list: https://www.innate.one/contact/

The book 'Trauma is a thig of the past' is available here:


https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/

The two pictures are from here:

https://www.westonaprice.org/wp-content/uploads/hi-mental-weakjaw1.jpg#.Y6MzrPsxK-0.link

and


https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anuak_Girls,_Dimma_(10399695426).jpg

