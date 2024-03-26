Maria Zeee & G. Edward Griffin: One World Government EXPOSED: What Now?

New World Order veteran expert G. Edward Griffin joins Maria Zeee to discuss the history of the one-world government, how the financial/banking system is a lie and is about to collapse, and what people need to do now that “they” have been exposed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.