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ThePatriotNurse: Calling Evil "Good" And Good "Evil": Biden's America
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41 views • February 01, 2021
Posted 01February2021 ThePatriotNurse: Twitter banning. Political Violence double standard. Unjust Weights and Measures. The politicization of Science. Conservative Voices, 1984, Indoctrination of the Schools for the last 50 years. Slavery of Safety. Philip Zimbardo Prison Experiment (Stanford prison experiment). Beta Supporters. Parent Child power exchange. Turn off the spiritual noise. Prayer walk your state borders to fight the Dark Powers. DC is a Physical and Spiritual Cesspool of Demonic Power. The Federal Government will collapse the Economy to protect their power.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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