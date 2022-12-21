Lost Roman Map has ATLANTIS at Eye of Sahara Africa! (Richat Structure)

Bright Insight
Dec 17, 2022
Astonishing *NEW* details have been uncovered involving the Lost Ancient City of Atlantis, and the Eye of The Sahara. These details are so significant that the Richat Structure should without a doubt, be considered the most likely location of the lost capital city of Atlantis.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v214edi-lost-city-of-atlantis-at-eye-of-sahara-africa-richat-structure.html
