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THIS DOCTOR JUST EXPLAINED THAT THE COVID JAB IS 333 TIMES MORE DEADLY THAN COVID IS FOR KIDS.
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120 views • July 02, 2021
She says the brainwashing of the medical establishment is sick. She says that 1 in 1 million kids die from covid but 1 in 3,000 die from the vaccine (fake vaccine).
InfoWars full show here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SGtx4gRgnfYn/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
InfoWars full show here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SGtx4gRgnfYn/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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