#745 // FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
Published a day ago

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 28.JUL.2023

7:00PM EST

#745 // FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE - LIVE

Before Clint Eastwood even saw his first Spaghetti Western on the big screen, Sergio Leone called Clint back to film the third part in the first trilogy, For A Few Dollars More. Sergio Leone wasn't part of Hollywood - and where Hollywood's agenda is unwholesome and destructive, Leone's classic films remind us of the holy battle mankind is in against the devil. Joining our conversation tonight is Todd Callender, President and CEO of CloutHub - as we discuss the most important contest in human history.

Their enemy hirelings lied to us. They continue to lie to us. And President Trump is being politically, judicially, and mortally crucified through his effort to wake up the People to the New Dark Ages promised to us by those who claim they want to save the environment. The truth is, they define saving the environment as killing off mankind – while keeping enough of our children penned in 15-minute ghettos they call Smart Cities – as ranchers keep cattle fenced in a yard.

