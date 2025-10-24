The entire East Wing of the WH & History Demolished - before & after, for a ego serving Ballroom - without our permission

The entire East Wing of the White House — once home to first ladies, state dinners, and decades of ceremonial tradition — has been demolished to make way for President Donald Trump’s massive new ballroom, according to the Associated Press.

The planned 90,000-square-foot hall will be nearly twice the size of the White House itself, with costs rising to around $300 million.

Trump said he and “some friends” will fund the project privately, calling it a long-overdue improvement that previous presidents “wanted but never had the courage to build.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the full demolition became necessary after architects warned the old structure couldn’t support Trump’s vision for a stronger, more modern East Wing. “The president wants to do right by the People’s House,” she said, urging Americans to “trust the process.”

Preservation groups protested the move, warning the new ballroom could permanently alter the White House’s classical design. But the administration insists the reconstruction marks a new beginning.