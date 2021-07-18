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Be Wise And Cautious, Turn Away From (Narcissist Abusers),2021.
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121 views • July 18, 2021
Be Wise And Cautious, Turn Away From (Narcissist Abusers),2021.
It is very important that you are not allowing yourself to be mistreated, tricked, or abused if you are going to attend a church worship service tomorrow.
Make sure that you are wearing your Full Armor of God when you are in God’s house of worship. Their abusive attacks can be fatal.
You will be able to tell if you are exposed to abused spirits or if you are exposed to a good spirit. You will know them by the fruits that are on their tree.
It is very important that you are not allowing yourself to be mistreated, tricked, or abused if you are going to attend a church worship service tomorrow.
Make sure that you are wearing your Full Armor of God when you are in God’s house of worship. Their abusive attacks can be fatal.
You will be able to tell if you are exposed to abused spirits or if you are exposed to a good spirit. You will know them by the fruits that are on their tree.
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