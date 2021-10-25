Report 269 | Ole Dammegard on Criminal Tyranny, Old Power, & Finding Your Own Power to Stand Up

Channel profile pictureRamola D Reports@RamolaDReports568 FollowersFollowRefreshing and informative conversation with Ole Dammegard, truthseeker and freedom fighter, journalist and investigator, musician and public speaker who is unafraid to delve deep into material reality to find the truth of events-as he has often demonstrated in his deep analysis of false flag events which have come to typify modern assaults on humanity worldwide by the very structure of government, Intelligence, and Security agencies which purport to protect us yet play out Psy Ops and crisis events to shore up control and dominance for the “super criminal” coterie at the top (psychopathic billionaires wanting to crush and control the planet while acquiring all the fruits of the planet for themselves)--and into spiritual concepts and streams of being through calm reflection, yogic practice, connection to Source, and observation of the human condition.Ole discusses some of the mania ongoing currently, the nature of the medical tyranny ongoing, the power structure revealed, including some still in the shadows such as the Swedish Wahlenberg family—a Bilderberger bloodline he says who tower even over the Rockefellers and Rothschilds, who own telecom and Intelligence through Ericsson Tech, as well as modern day scitech through the Chalmers Institute, an integral part of the EU Graphene Flagship project. He also refers back to an earlier conversation at this channel where he shared information on averting a mega multi-nation terror event which his actions in publicizing helped avert (See Report 212 and Report 176); October may be a chaotic month he says since once again the powers who seek to control us are trying everything they can to keep their power while their increased tyranny is forcing people worldwide to awaken.In fact, he says, we could consider it a gift from the psychopaths that they are now challenging us to awaken, to find ourselves, to find our true being and our souls, our special gifts and talents, our power to stand up and speak out and push back back this tyranny. Nothing less than the future of humanity is at stake—and the great power we have in this moment is what we came into the world with: ourselves. How to navigate these dark waters? By becoming absolutely fearless, Ole says; find out what is going on, reach deep and find yourself. You do not have to be like anyone else—but find whatever it is in you that you can bring to this moment, to inform others, to awaken others, to support and assist others, whether it is poetry, music, songs, stay connected with Source, your higher self, your God and step into your power. Stand up for your children and the future, for your own family and life, for all of humanity. Fill yourself with gratitude for all you have for gratitude is empowering—fill yourself continuously with this power of gratitude, gain from it the strength and calm to face the present and take action to stop whatever is being thrown at you, resist being victimized, subjugated, silenced, suppressed.A powerful, deep-dive yet remarkably anchored conversation—as always with Ole—this look at reality includes Ole and Mo Anton's lovely song “Wake Up,” about whose creation Ole speaks, and which, with his permission, is included in this video....enjoy!LINKS FOR MORE:OLE DAMMEGARD:Ole Dammegard's Website:Support Ole's work:Buy T-shirts and books:Join Ole's membership site:My previous reports with Ole Dammegard:Report 212 | Nov 25, 2020 | Ole Dammegard Reports Targeted Attack, Averts Major Catastrophe in StockholmReport 176/May 2, 2020: Report #176: Ole Dammegard on the COVID-19 Plandemic: NWO False Flag Psy Op, Greater Mayhem Averted