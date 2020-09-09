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Significance of Israel-UAE peace agreement
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37 views • September 09, 2020
Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner is pushing for other Arab nations to follow in the UAE's footsteps to normalize relations with Israel. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with the founder and CEO of Genesis 10, Harley Lippman, who is also an executive committee member on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to discuss the significance of the latest development between Israel and the UAE.
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