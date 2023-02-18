Katherine Watt: In Her Own Words

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Streamed live on Jan 27, 2023

On January 24, 2023 Katherine Watt was an attendee at a press conference that discussed the ongoing emergency use rollout of bioweapons being marketed as Covid vaccines. She discussed the legal framework for which this is happening and provides ways to circumvent the WHO/BIS/DOD initiatives that undermine sovereignty. To follow her work and ongoing research, please go to: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/ Click here for the document describing the kill box: https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2023/01/kill-box-presentation-1.pdf

The original press conference can be found here: https://rumble.com/v26xpbc-dod-vaccine-press-conference-tuesday-january-24-230p-et.html

Please also take a look at this document from Silent Partner Media: https://vladtepesblog.com/wp-content/uploads//2023/01/TrevDoD-PR.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1_TrZeg_7KCkFu2SEApIvkBAMYmdWuF7F38HuECUw02mrLlVMGd15KrM8