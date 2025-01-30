Ahmad Khudraj Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An interview with the freed prisoner Ahmad Khudraj and his mother, discussing his time in prison, the harsh conditions inside, and how he learned about the decision to release him. Toward the end of the video, he addresses the resistance and expresses gratitude to the people of Gaza.
Interview: Ahmad Khudraj, the freed prisoner, and his mother.
Reporting: Saja Bari
Filmed: 26/01/2025
