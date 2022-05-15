© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portaitissa of Donetsk ‘The heavier the losses, the more you appreciate every calm day, the opportunity to go to work without fear that something will burst over you or next to you’.
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • May 15, 2022
Portaitissa of Donetsk
‘The heavier the losses, the more you appreciate every calm day, the opportunity to go to work without fear that something will burst over you or next to you’. Eight years ago, Abbess Mikhail (Shevchenko) and her assistant Yulia suddenly found themselves at the epicentre of the fighting in the Holy Iberian Monastery, opposite Donetsk airport.
In 2014, there were battles between the Armed Forces of Ukraine forces and the militia of Donbass. At any moment, the women could leave, but they refused to leave the temple. Director Natalya Batraeva submitted the film Portaitissa of Donetsk to the aRTel.doc Documentary competition. It took three years to film and a year to edit.
The film has been shown in many countries and won over a dozen prizes at film festivals. However, after the film's premiere in Kosovo, the Albanian authorities banned the director from entering the country.
‘The heavier the losses, the more you appreciate every calm day, the opportunity to go to work without fear that something will burst over you or next to you’. Eight years ago, Abbess Mikhail (Shevchenko) and her assistant Yulia suddenly found themselves at the epicentre of the fighting in the Holy Iberian Monastery, opposite Donetsk airport.
In 2014, there were battles between the Armed Forces of Ukraine forces and the militia of Donbass. At any moment, the women could leave, but they refused to leave the temple. Director Natalya Batraeva submitted the film Portaitissa of Donetsk to the aRTel.doc Documentary competition. It took three years to film and a year to edit.
The film has been shown in many countries and won over a dozen prizes at film festivals. However, after the film's premiere in Kosovo, the Albanian authorities banned the director from entering the country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.