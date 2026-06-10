🚨 Violent anti‑immigration protests erupt in Belfast - clip 2

🚨 Violent anti‑immigration protests erupt in Belfast



Hundreds of masked protesters took to the streets of the Northern Irish capital after a video circulated showing a Sudanese refugee stabbing another person. The unrest resulted in damaged vehicles and a building set on fire.

Clip 3 was silent, couldn't upload. Was a burning bus.

Adding, from Rybar about what started this:

Riots Again📝

Cities ablaze after migrant attack



Mass riots erupted in Belfast after a Sudanese man with a knife attempted to behead a local resident right on the street. The man suffered serious injuries to his eyes and face, and the suspect faces attempted murder charges.



But then the situation unfolded according to a familiar British scenario — the street reacted faster than police and politicians.



The night after the Belfast incident, protests began, which quickly escalated into riots. Over 200 masked individuals burned buses and cars, blocked roads, and in several neighborhoods fires spread to residential buildings, forcing evacuations. In a single night, firefighters received over 250 calls.



📌A key detail that adds fuel to the fire: the suspect arrived in the United Kingdom via Ireland and received asylum with residency rights until 2028 fairly quickly. This intensifies criticism of migration policy and again raises the question of the "leaky" border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland — an issue that has remained politically explosive since Brexit.



❗️Once again, a local criminal incident instantly becomes a trigger for broad anti-migration mobilization. This confluence of circumstances speaks volumes about accumulated discontent in society, and empty statements about border control will hardly suffice here.