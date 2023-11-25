Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel - Hamas Hostage Deal will Spur Kidnappings Around the World
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

The sad reality is that isRaeli negotiations with Hamas and the prisoner swap will incentivize hostage taking and kidnapping around the world. As much as I understand the sentiments of the parents to pressure the Israeli government, the American policy of no negotiations, other than you receiving a bullet, is the superior game theoretical play.

#hamas #israel #hostages #incentives



Keywords
israelhamasnegotiationsgaza stripnavy sealshostageskidnappingsamerican policyisraeli warhostage negotiationshamas israel negotiations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket