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Vera Sharav - Holocaust Survivor Warns Against History Repeating Itself
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110 views • July 14, 2021
Mrs. Vera Sharav, child survivor of the Holocaust, public advocate for ethical medical research, founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP, www.ahrp.org), an information resource and watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy that undermine patient safety and scientific integrity.
Vera Sharav has testified and presented before academic, government, and public health policy forums, including: FDA, President's Commission on Bioethics, the Institute of Medicine, Office of Human Research Protection, about conflicting moral values that confound research practices.
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Vera Sharav has testified and presented before academic, government, and public health policy forums, including: FDA, President's Commission on Bioethics, the Institute of Medicine, Office of Human Research Protection, about conflicting moral values that confound research practices.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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