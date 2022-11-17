Create New Account
Nurse Reveals Internal Email Exposing Rise in Fetal Death
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Nov 16, 2022


BREAKING: INTERNAL EMAIL Exposes Shocking Rise in NICU Babies & #FetalDeath Just Months After Covid Vaccine Rollout


Hospital Admin: "it seems as though the increase in [fetal] demise patients... is going to continue."


#FetalDeathWhistleblower

View Full interview here: http://bit.ly/3UHaEMl


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uz1m0-nurse-reveals-internal-email-exposing-rise-in-fetal-death.html


