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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Nov 16, 2022
BREAKING: INTERNAL EMAIL Exposes Shocking Rise in NICU Babies & #FetalDeath Just Months After Covid Vaccine Rollout
Hospital Admin: "it seems as though the increase in [fetal] demise patients... is going to continue."
#FetalDeathWhistleblower
View Full interview here: http://bit.ly/3UHaEMl
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uz1m0-nurse-reveals-internal-email-exposing-rise-in-fetal-death.html