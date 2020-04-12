This is How They MOCK YOU in Broad Daylight!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
⭐️ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter.
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimp...
☑️ Grab a 6-in-1 flashlight/emergency charger:
http://www.patriotcharger.com (use IMPACT20) for 20% off!
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact20" for 20% OFF)
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: http://www.hidewithflix.com
☑️ Emergency Food: https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
☑️ Another Cool Flashlight: http://www.gadgetswithflix.com
🔦 http://bit.ly/PatriotCharger 🔦
Try out this website builder FREE for 7 days: http://bit.ly/WebBuilderFREETrial
I use this for my website (http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial) and HIGHLY recommend it. It'll be difficult to find a better more complete web/blog builder on the market.
More stuff that will benefit you and support the channel:
** Mobile Microphone - http://bit.ly/SamsonGoMicMobile
** Protect Yourself – Best Dashcam: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-BestDashCam
** Best DashCam Front/Back/GPS LOGGER - http://bit.ly/RexingDashCam2
** TOP RATED BODY CAM: http://bit.ly/MojoBodyCam
** TOP RATED water filter for 2018: bit.ly/ReversOsmosisFilter
** My SUN GLASSES: bit.ly/SuperCoolSunglasses Coupon code: HIFLIX20
** Get an AMAZING zoom camera: bit.ly/ZoomCamera
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.