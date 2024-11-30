Zelensky now claims he is willing to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine and is willing to cede territory to Russia, in exchange for NATO membership.



This is a desperate attempt from Zelensky to bring NATO into direct war with Russia before Trump takes over.



This is a red line for Russia. Putin has been saying for decades that NATO cannot expand eastward. Putin does not want NATO armies and weapons on his border.



Unfortunately for Zelensky, he has zero leverage, and NATO membership is not going to happen. Zelensky’s fate rests solely in Donald Trump’s hands, and Trump has no intention of expanding NATO or provoking Russia. Trump is going to make a deal with Putin.



The war will end, the funding will stop, Ukraine will cede Russian-speaking territory to Russia, Ukraine will NOT receive NATO membership, and Zelensky will do exactly as he is told.

