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Endtime Archaeology by Michael Rood - Part 4 - 02/01/2022
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60 views • February 01, 2022
We take a look today at "Endtimes Archaeology" by Michael Rood. Michael takes you into one of the most thrilling archaeological discoveries of modern-day Israel. Today we take a look at the fields where the Israelites dwelt, short snippets of over 200 hours of video footage from Mount Sinai and a detailed look into the Rock that Moses struck with his staff.
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Watch "Archaeology Confirms the Bible", "Noah's Ark Confirms the Bible", & "Endtimes Archaeology Dead Sea Scrolls" free on www.watchprophecy.com for the month of February. No sign up required! Direct Link: https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
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Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
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http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
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Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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