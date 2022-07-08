Tucker Carlson Reveals Culprit Behind Guidestone Monument Destruction

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t is not known at this time if the Georgia Guidestones were attacked by a person using some sort of explosive device, although that seems to be the prevailing theory, or if there could have been a small earthquake that partially collapsed the granite monument.
Tonight Tucker Carlson told his audience he believes he solved the crime.