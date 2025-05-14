© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Incredible opportunities within reach’ if aggression from ‘small group of pretty bad actors' stopped, Trumps insists
Wastes no time calling out Biden’s ‘senseless incompetence’ that empowered Iran and its proxies.
Adding:
‘The whole world is watching what you’re doing — even the fake news’
Trump rounds up speech by praising hosts, saves special nod to MbS