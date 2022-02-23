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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1628 - Tina R Ashley L - Lee pleads guilty
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14 views • February 23, 2022
Lee entered the Forest Acres Liquor store in Tulsa,OK with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. After grabbing the money from the register, Lee went to flee, but was unable to as Tina and Ashley had activated the store’s security system, which locks the inner and outer doors. Unfortunately, the inner door didn’t close fast enough, and Lee entered the store and confronted the women, who were now armed with handguns. Tina shot Lee multiple times, before he wrestled the gun from her and attempted to shoot her, before realizing the gun was out of ammo. He then pistol whipped Tina, before Ashley opened fire at point blank range.
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