Airman dies after setting himself ablaze in front of embassy: Police

Investigators are working to determine why the active-duty airman set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy.
–––
Subscribe to ABC News on YouTube: https://abcnews.visitlink.me/59aJ1G
Watch 24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events on ABC News Live:
• LIVE: Latest News Headlines and Event...
Watch full episodes of World News Tonight with David Muir here:
• ABC World News Tonight with David Mui...
Read ABC News reports online: http://abcnews.go.com
ABC News Digital is your daily source of breaking national and world news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage. ABC News is the home to the #1 evening newscast “World News Tonight” with David Muir, “Good Morning America,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, “ABC News Live Prime” with Linsey Davis, plus the daily news podcast “Start Here.”
—––
Connect with ABC News on social media:
Facebook:
/ abcnews
Instagram:
/ abcnews
TikTok:
/ abcnews
X:
/ abc
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@abcnews
LinkedIn:
/ abcnews
Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.