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UPDATE, WOMAN'S SEVERE REACTION TO PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE, Son gives RT tv an interview
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110 views • January 20, 2021
UPDATE, to the earlier report WOMAN'S SEVERE REACTION TO PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE PROMPTS INVESTIGATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw0h41jnl6vW/
Mirror. Source
Woman's_severe_reaction_to_Pfizer_COVID_vaccine_prompts_investigation https://t.me/marksteele5g/1441
Quote: "MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [19.01.21 15:21] [ Video ] NOTHING LIKE THIS ON THE BBC - WONDER WHY THEY ARE HIDING IT, AS IF WE DIDN'T KNOW."
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Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw0h41jnl6vW/
Mirror. Source
Woman's_severe_reaction_to_Pfizer_COVID_vaccine_prompts_investigation https://t.me/marksteele5g/1441
Quote: "MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [19.01.21 15:21] [ Video ] NOTHING LIKE THIS ON THE BBC - WONDER WHY THEY ARE HIDING IT, AS IF WE DIDN'T KNOW."
-
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
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