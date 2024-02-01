EPOCH TV | "Felony Murder": Researcher Uncovers Buried Vaccine Death Data

"Felony Murder": Researcher Uncovers Buried Vaccine Death Data
“It [burying COVID vax deaths] is not just the intent to defraud ... it’s also felony murder,” says John Beaudoin.
• 12-year-old Amaya received four vaccines at once, including her third COVID shot. She died 26 days later from a stroke.
• Eden (17), Brianna (30), and Dianne (62) also died from a stroke. No one is investigating the vaccine link.
Beaudoin argues:
“It’s not willful ignorance; it’s not anything benign like that. This is intentional withholding of information from the public that would save the lives of the public.”
Full Interview: https://t.co/jHCTwkLNpM
