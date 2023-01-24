Overturn Terry v. Ohio, 2nd Part, Comprehensive Guide to Understanding why we must Overturn Terry!

PLEASE go and watch on YouTube and support DeleteLawz!
He does great work educating the public and Police!
Seriously folks.... If you don't Exercise your rights, you have none!
Here's a link to the original video:
https://youtu.be/nYma5ufdllo
Please go and LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to Delete Lawz!
He is fighting the battle we ALL need to be fighting!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.