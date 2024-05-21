Why Michael Cohen's CONFESSION Could TANK the Trump Hush Money Trial

Glenn Beck





May 20, 2024





Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen keeps making things worse and worse for the prosecution that he's supposed to be helping. Glenn and Stu provide the latest update: Cohen has admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization and lying about it. The media has tried to paint this confession as just "another big ding." But Glenn argues that this is more akin to a massive car wreck that could topple the trial. However, has this jury already made up its mind — similar to what happened in OJ Simpson's case — so that nothing can change its mind?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8SNNBebYxs