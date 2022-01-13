Both mRNA and Vector-Based Vaccines From All Four Manufacturers Inducing Autoimmune Disease and Multiple Organs

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01/08/2022 Inforwar: The evidence clearly shows that both mRNA and vector based vaccines from all four manufacturers are inducing autoimmune disease and multiple organs, mostly the heart, followed by the lung, liver, thyroid and brain. These vaccines are killing the young and the old.