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Ottawa Canada Pat King Exposes & Calls Out Trolls Attacking The Freedomconvoy2022
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90 views • February 17, 2022
Ottawa Canada Pat King Exposes & Calls Out Trolls Attacking The Freedomconvoy2022
The Real Pat King
https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking/videos/374927194034352
TIME TO TAKE THE TROLLS TO THE TRAIN STATION
SO THEY HAVE FINALLY BEEN FOUND AND IT'S TIME TO GET ON THE FREEDOM TRAIN AND TAKE THEM TO THE TRAIN STATION
The Real Pat King
https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking/videos/374927194034352
TIME TO TAKE THE TROLLS TO THE TRAIN STATION
SO THEY HAVE FINALLY BEEN FOUND AND IT'S TIME TO GET ON THE FREEDOM TRAIN AND TAKE THEM TO THE TRAIN STATION
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