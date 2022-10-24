How Do You Treat the Blood of Jesus?

You can abuse the grace of God by not valuing the blood of Jesus and not taking sin seriously. If the blood of Jesus is important to you, then living a holy life will be important as well. Holy simply means set apart because it's special, so unholy means something common or like anything else. Be set apart, a true ecclesia, for the Lord until the day you meet Him face to face.

"But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin." 1 John 1:7