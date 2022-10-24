How Do You Treat the Blood of Jesus?

You can abuse the grace of God by not valuing the blood of Jesus and not taking sin seriously. If the blood of Jesus is important to you, then living a holy life will be important as well. Holy simply means set apart because it's special, so unholy means something common or like anything else. Be set apart, a true ecclesia, for the Lord until the day you meet Him face to face.
"But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin." 1 John 1:7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.