"Examining the Controversial Take Pride Act: What You Need to Know"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 views • 6 months ago

This guy, when he was talking, Gail, he was very calm. He wasn't like blinking an eye. He wasn't thinking of how to craft his words. He wasn't nervous. He wasn't shuffling his hands. He was very attentive to 'just the facts'. Didn't deviate, didn't embellish. To me, it sounded very credible.  But I agree with you. We have to take these stories seriously and it needs to be investigated, because look at the policies Tim Walz has instituted in his state. He opened up the homosexual club for the kid in 1995. Then he also put HF1655 into law. That was the 'Take Pride Act' where it added sexual orientation as a protected class. It included the caveat that 'sexual orientation does not include a physical or sexual attraction to children by an adult. So basically, it opened up the door for pedophilia.

childrennervouspridepedophilialawhomosexualsexualactclassattractionprotectphysicaladultseriousclubcredibleorientationcaveatdeviate
