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WHY DR FAUCI, CDC, BILL GATES AND W.H.O. CREATED A FAKE PANDEMIC
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107 views • November 19, 2020
DO YOU LOVE VACCINES? DO YOU LOVE YOUR FAMILY.
if you love your family then you need to see both sides of the Vaccines Safety issue hidden by the corrupt CDC, FDA, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Teresa Tam and the World Health Organization
#1 https://go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1/
If you believe corrupt Dr. Fauci and Dr. Teresa Tam that Vaccines are safe. You better see the other side. When they lied and tell you that their JUNK SCIENCE has been settled, you better take a closer look to which studies they are referring to.
$4.3 Billion has been paid out to families of childen that have died or been seriously injured by a vaccine.
If your child develop any of the side effects listed in the paper insert of the vaccine package, like Eczema, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Epilepsy, Seizures, juvenile Dementia, juvenile Arthritis, Leukemia Cancers, Crohn's disease, Asthma, Autoimmune diseases like Lupus, Infertility, Paralysis ( unable to move or walk ), Brain damage, continuous ear infections that leads to the doctor installing tubed in the ear, Psoriasis, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Tourettes ( Tics ), GBS ( Guillain-Barré Syndrome ), Cervical Cancer ( when a young girl is injected with Cancer, she will get cancer - Gardasil HPV Vaccine ), Life Threatening Food Allergies, Flaccid Myelitis and Type 1 Diabetes to name a few. When these Vaccine side effects are notice, please be sure to documents and record your child. Film your child's behaviour and speech before each vaccine to show evidence of vaccine injury to the courts when you report the death or injury to VAERS for compensation from the TAX PAYER as the Vaccine manufacturers ARE NOT LIABLE if your child or you die after a vaccine. https://vaers.hhs.gov/
With the help of the mainstream media and corrupt social media like Youtube, Twitter and Facebook, the Vaccine companies and their slaves like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Teresa Tam and Bill Gates can lie as much about the safety of vaccines as they like because the TRUTH ABOUT THE DANGERS OF VACCINES ARE CENSORED AND BANNED from the public eye.
YES, the covid-19 virus created with funding from Bill Gates is REAL, but the Pandemic is NOT. This fake pandemic is engineered by lies from the paid mainstream media that tells you that the virus is very dangerous when it's not. All the dead people you hear about is mostly seniors coming from senior homes that have invited infected patients into their area. The rest that have died have been killed by the bad medical treatments at hospitals. Some dead patients have even been marked as dying from Covid19 when they died from a car accident. So fake death certificate by corrupt doctors are increasing the fake numbers. Many of the millions of infected you hear about recover very quickly by boosting the immune system.
The lies told by mainstream media are to increase fear so they can continue with tighter covid19 restrictions that keep you apart from others. If many people got together, the truth about their covid-19 vaccine scam will be revealed faster. They need you to stop gathering and social distancing...no talking means the scam can go on longer.
Corrupt news reporters like Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and late night host like Jimmy Kimmel, Steven Colbert are all paid vaccine puppets of the pedophile families that own the vaccine and drug companies. Even the great OPRAH was part of the meeting when the leaders gathered to discuss how they were going to REDUCE the world's population with cancer causing vaccines as they usher in their new corrupt Central Bank Digital Currencies ( CBDC )
PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE LINK TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THE TOXIC VACCINES GIVEN TO BABIES AND CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD AND THE DAMAGE IT HAS DONE. THIS DAMAGE IS HIDDEN BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA SO THAT THEIR MASTERS CAN CONTINUE POISONING KIDS AND ADULTS WHILE EARNING BIG PROFITS FROM THE SALES OF DRUGS AND TREATMENTS LIKE CHEMO TO GAIN MORE PROFITS.
VIDEO LINK https://go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1/
if you love your family then you need to see both sides of the Vaccines Safety issue hidden by the corrupt CDC, FDA, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Teresa Tam and the World Health Organization
#1 https://go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1/
If you believe corrupt Dr. Fauci and Dr. Teresa Tam that Vaccines are safe. You better see the other side. When they lied and tell you that their JUNK SCIENCE has been settled, you better take a closer look to which studies they are referring to.
$4.3 Billion has been paid out to families of childen that have died or been seriously injured by a vaccine.
If your child develop any of the side effects listed in the paper insert of the vaccine package, like Eczema, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Epilepsy, Seizures, juvenile Dementia, juvenile Arthritis, Leukemia Cancers, Crohn's disease, Asthma, Autoimmune diseases like Lupus, Infertility, Paralysis ( unable to move or walk ), Brain damage, continuous ear infections that leads to the doctor installing tubed in the ear, Psoriasis, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Tourettes ( Tics ), GBS ( Guillain-Barré Syndrome ), Cervical Cancer ( when a young girl is injected with Cancer, she will get cancer - Gardasil HPV Vaccine ), Life Threatening Food Allergies, Flaccid Myelitis and Type 1 Diabetes to name a few. When these Vaccine side effects are notice, please be sure to documents and record your child. Film your child's behaviour and speech before each vaccine to show evidence of vaccine injury to the courts when you report the death or injury to VAERS for compensation from the TAX PAYER as the Vaccine manufacturers ARE NOT LIABLE if your child or you die after a vaccine. https://vaers.hhs.gov/
With the help of the mainstream media and corrupt social media like Youtube, Twitter and Facebook, the Vaccine companies and their slaves like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Teresa Tam and Bill Gates can lie as much about the safety of vaccines as they like because the TRUTH ABOUT THE DANGERS OF VACCINES ARE CENSORED AND BANNED from the public eye.
YES, the covid-19 virus created with funding from Bill Gates is REAL, but the Pandemic is NOT. This fake pandemic is engineered by lies from the paid mainstream media that tells you that the virus is very dangerous when it's not. All the dead people you hear about is mostly seniors coming from senior homes that have invited infected patients into their area. The rest that have died have been killed by the bad medical treatments at hospitals. Some dead patients have even been marked as dying from Covid19 when they died from a car accident. So fake death certificate by corrupt doctors are increasing the fake numbers. Many of the millions of infected you hear about recover very quickly by boosting the immune system.
The lies told by mainstream media are to increase fear so they can continue with tighter covid19 restrictions that keep you apart from others. If many people got together, the truth about their covid-19 vaccine scam will be revealed faster. They need you to stop gathering and social distancing...no talking means the scam can go on longer.
Corrupt news reporters like Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and late night host like Jimmy Kimmel, Steven Colbert are all paid vaccine puppets of the pedophile families that own the vaccine and drug companies. Even the great OPRAH was part of the meeting when the leaders gathered to discuss how they were going to REDUCE the world's population with cancer causing vaccines as they usher in their new corrupt Central Bank Digital Currencies ( CBDC )
PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE LINK TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THE TOXIC VACCINES GIVEN TO BABIES AND CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD AND THE DAMAGE IT HAS DONE. THIS DAMAGE IS HIDDEN BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA SO THAT THEIR MASTERS CAN CONTINUE POISONING KIDS AND ADULTS WHILE EARNING BIG PROFITS FROM THE SALES OF DRUGS AND TREATMENTS LIKE CHEMO TO GAIN MORE PROFITS.
VIDEO LINK https://go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1/
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