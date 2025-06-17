Soup Sandwich: American Troops Look Sloppy & Uninspiring During Presidential Parade

Stew Peters goes OFF on the gay and sloppy “Military Parade” put on by Trump and why it was an embarrassment to the world





Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/





This Father’s Day, give a gift that means something: the truth, uncensored.

Whether Dad’s already a fan of The Stew Peters Show or is new to the fight for real information, you can gift him exclusive access to bold, fearless content with no filters, no big tech. 🎁 Gift a Subscription for 3, 6, or even 12 months of access for Dad! 👉 https://stewpeters.locals.com





🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/