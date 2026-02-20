Rockefeller’s “Prison Planet” Medicine EXPOSED — Designed to Keep You Sick? w/ Kim Bright

In this episode, I sit down with holistic health pioneer Kim Bright to expose the dark origin story of the modern medical system — and why it was never designed to make you well. We trace how the Rockefellers and Carnegies replaced time‑tested natural healing with a petroleum‑based drug empire that profits from keeping people sick and dependent, and Kim shows what it looks like to begin reclaiming God‑designed health in a world that’s been systematically stripped of it. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.