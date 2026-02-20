Rockefeller’s “Prison Planet” Medicine EXPOSED — Designed to Keep You Sick? w/ Kim Bright

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I sit down with holistic health pioneer Kim Bright to expose the dark origin story of the modern medical system — and why it was never designed to make you well. We trace how the Rockefellers and Carnegies replaced time‑tested natural healing with a petroleum‑based drug empire that profits from keeping people sick and dependent, and Kim shows what it looks like to begin reclaiming God‑designed health in a world that’s been systematically stripped of it. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.