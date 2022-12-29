Create New Account
12.29.22 Buckle UP! DS PANIC, Information waterfall, Traitor MITCH, Social Media, Laptop. PRAY!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


Dec 29, 2022


Lots to cover today, will uncover more on Mitch the traitor, the road ahead for the deep state, more exposure on the laptop from hell, women’s rights abandoned, details on the debauchery of the world, and maybe some more info on the slavery over Cobalt, true date of Jesus’ birth.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22xf7i-12.29.22-buckle-up-ds-panic-information-waterfall-traitor-mitch-social-medi.html


current eventsnewsamericadeep statechristianslaverylaptopdebaucherywomens rightscobaltltand we knowexposing evilinformation waterfalltraitor mitch

