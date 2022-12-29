12.29.22 Buckle UP! DS PANIC, Information waterfall, Traitor MITCH, Social Media, Laptop. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 29, 2022
Lots to cover today, will uncover more on Mitch the traitor, the road ahead for the deep state, more exposure on the laptop from hell, women’s rights abandoned, details on the debauchery of the world, and maybe some more info on the slavery over Cobalt, true date of Jesus’ birth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22xf7i-12.29.22-buckle-up-ds-panic-information-waterfall-traitor-mitch-social-medi.html
