💉 ⚰️ Dr. McCullough Calls Attention to Alarming Cancer Concern for the Highly-Vaccinated

“Kevin McKernan has examined two vials of Pfizer, two of Moderna, and he found in one of the sets of vials ... a cancer-promoting segment called SV40,” reported Dr. McCullough.

“So if this is true, and that some of the vials are contaminated with DNA from the manufacturing process, this could be very bad news because people are taking injections every six months.”

Dr. McCullough also wrote on his Twitter page, “If a cancer association exists, it is almost certainly dose-dependent. Meaning those on shot #7 [have a] worse risk than those who wisely stopped after 1 or 2.”

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v319wvi-dr.-mccullough-calls-attention-to-alarming-cancer-concern-for-the-highly-va.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow



