Former police detective reveals 50% of SIDS cases happened within 48 hours post vaccine

Steve Kirsch
Sep 27, 2023
Jennifer, a former police detective in a major US city, handled over 250 SIDS death investigations. 50% of those deaths happened within 48 hours after a vaccine shot and over 70% happened within a week of a vaccine appointment. That is "statistically impossible" if the vaccines are safe. The probability of that happening by chance is less than 1.23e-64. That means that something caused these deaths to be proximate the vaccines. The only viable hypothesis is childhood vaccines are causing these deaths. Her data implies that over 86% of the SIDS deaths within the first 48 hours after a vaccine were caused by the vaccine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l4f9k-former-police-detective-reveals-50-of-sids-cases-happened-within-48-hours-p.html
