⚡️ SITREP

⚡️In South Donetsk the enemy losses were up to 380 Ukrainian servicemen, 35 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, including 2 Bradley vehicles, as well as 38 armored fighting vehicles, including Striker armored personnel carrier, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

⚡️In Zaporozhye direction, the enemy losses were over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 33 tanks, 30 infantry fighting vehicles and 35 armored fighting vehicles.

⚡️In Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 motor vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

⚡️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 Giatsint-B gun.

◽️Over the past 24 hours, the AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Zaporozhye, South Donetsk and Donetsk directions.

◽️The most active actions took place in Zaporozhye direction.

◽️The enemy with up to 3 battalion tactical groups, reinforced with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, under a smoke cover made unsuccessful offensive attempts in several waves close to Novopokrovka, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The competent and decisive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have repelled all the enemy attacks.

💥In addition, as a result of a complex shelling of four AFU reserves' convoys near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), 9 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and up to 10 other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, close to Vremevka salient, as a result of decisive actions by Russian troops, aviation and artillery, 4 enemy attacks with a battalion tactical group have been repelled by Russian forces close to Novodonetskoye, Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodovarovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the active actions of the units of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Kirovo, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The aircraft have hit the units of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 110th Mechanized Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novgorodskoye, Avdeevka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 109th Territorial Defense Brigade has been destroyed near Sukhaya Balka (Kherson region).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Figalyovka, Masyutovka, Kislovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 Polish-manufactuted Krab self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino, (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 123th Brigade of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine has been destroyed near Kizomys (Kherson region).

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 113 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 124 areas.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Maksimilyanovka(Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities intercepted 1 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile and 2 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

- Russian Defense Ministry



