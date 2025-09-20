Morning in Dnepropetrovsk.

Also: 💬In Sumy, the power went out after a morning strike by the Russian Federation, regional authorities report.

According to them, the strike was on non-residential buildings in the Kovpakovskiy district of the city.

Mayor Artem Kobzar clarified that the strike was on an industrial zone.

Pakistan may deploy troops to Saudi Arabia, according to Al Jazeera, which reports that this option is being discussed following the recently signed mutual defense pact between Riyadh and Islamabad.

The talks go beyond joint exercises and expanded military training, raising the possibility of a Pakistani contingent being stationed inside the kingdom. While no final decision has been made, the very fact that the issue is on the table is described as a turning point in bilateral relations.

On September 17, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a defense alliance stipulating that an attack on one will be considered an attack on both, with Pakistan bringing its status as a nuclear power into the partnership.