Miles Yu on Chinese embassy's Rebuttal to Pompeo's Video Content

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tm17ada
10/05/2022 In a media interview following the annual meeting of the Center of Global Taiwan Studies on Wednesday, Hudson Institute China Center Director Miles Yu responded to Voice of America regarding the Chinese Embassy’s letter to the Hudson Institute rebutting the content of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “A Message to the Chinese People” video