Offensive in Soledar Direction - Chronicle of Battles, September 24, 2022- Map, Music, Text.

Offensive in Soledar Direction
Chronicle of Battles, September 24, 2022
▪️Wagner’s PMC continue their steady advance in several directions south of Bakhmut. The assault of the town may be expected only once this area is liberated.
▪️ Advancing from Mykolaivka and Kodema, Wagner’s units destroyed a large AFU stronghold east of Odradivka and making it possible to launch an assault on the settlement in the near future.
▪️ A stronghold west of Vershyny was also destroyed, which created favorable conditions for launching an assault on Zaitseve. The advance units managed to enter and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts. Fighting is taking place in the private residential area.
▪️ From the side of the recently liberated Pidstantsiya "Donbassʹka”, the advance continues westward toward Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve.
▪️ East of Bakhmut, Wagner’s PMC forces managed to expand their zone of control by moving deeper into the gardening community north of Patrice Lumumba Street.
▪️In Soledar, LPR and DPR People’s Militia forces continue positional fighting without making active attempts to move further into the urban areas.
