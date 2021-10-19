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Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Anti-Christian TYRANNY comes to Canada
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82 views • October 19, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Anti-Christian TYRANNY comes to Canada
Pastor Artur Pawlowski interviewed by Mike Adams
Heroes of Liberty: Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Whatever you believe, we all need to stand with him, or we are next !
Artur Pawlowksi, the 48-year-old Christian outreach leader and Pastor of The Cave of Adullam congregation in Calgary (Alberta, Canada), is a native of Kozuchow, Poland. He grew up under the various Polish puppet regimes installed by the former Soviet Union. He knows Communism from the inside-out, having entered a world immersed in it, then suffered under it, and finally escaped from it. Pawlowski emigrated from Poland to Canada at the age of 22, and became a Canadian citizen nine years late in 2004.
Pawlowski proved himself a Hero of Liberty last month when he bravely stood against the Canuck Cucks who provided muscle for a "public health official" who had come to "observe" their worship service to ensure that no violations of Covid-1984 restrictions took place. Pastor P. correctly kicked them out.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/4804999f-d247-408c-9513-bbc12329721
Pastor Artur Pawlowski interviewed by Mike Adams
Heroes of Liberty: Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Whatever you believe, we all need to stand with him, or we are next !
Artur Pawlowksi, the 48-year-old Christian outreach leader and Pastor of The Cave of Adullam congregation in Calgary (Alberta, Canada), is a native of Kozuchow, Poland. He grew up under the various Polish puppet regimes installed by the former Soviet Union. He knows Communism from the inside-out, having entered a world immersed in it, then suffered under it, and finally escaped from it. Pawlowski emigrated from Poland to Canada at the age of 22, and became a Canadian citizen nine years late in 2004.
Pawlowski proved himself a Hero of Liberty last month when he bravely stood against the Canuck Cucks who provided muscle for a "public health official" who had come to "observe" their worship service to ensure that no violations of Covid-1984 restrictions took place. Pastor P. correctly kicked them out.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/4804999f-d247-408c-9513-bbc12329721
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