Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Anti-Christian TYRANNY comes to Canada

Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Anti-Christian TYRANNY comes to CanadaPastor Artur Pawlowski interviewed by Mike AdamsHeroes of Liberty: Pastor Artur PawlowskiWhatever you believe, we all need to stand with him, or we are next !Artur Pawlowksi, the 48-year-old Christian outreach leader and Pastor of The Cave of Adullam congregation in Calgary (Alberta, Canada), is a native of Kozuchow, Poland. He grew up under the various Polish puppet regimes installed by the former Soviet Union. He knows Communism from the inside-out, having entered a world immersed in it, then suffered under it, and finally escaped from it. Pawlowski emigrated from Poland to Canada at the age of 22, and became a Canadian citizen nine years late in 2004.Pawlowski proved himself a Hero of Liberty last month when he bravely stood against the Canuck Cucks who provided muscle for a "public health official" who had come to "observe" their worship service to ensure that no violations of Covid-1984 restrictions took place. Pastor P. correctly kicked them out.source: