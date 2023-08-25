Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moon Landings & Space Explorations are HOAXES - Qur'an
channel image
MarcoValentino
4 Subscribers
68 views
Published Yesterday

No Man-made or ‘Alien-made object can leave the Earth's atmosphere through the Van Allen Radiation Belt into outer space – Qur’an.

Keywords
hoaxmoon landinghoaxesindiaspace explorationquran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket