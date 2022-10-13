The Regathering of All 12 Tribes of Israel (Second Greater Exodus) [ep.18]

I estimate that there are hundreds of verses in the Bible that speak about this specific prophecy...yet, hardly anyone ever talks about it! The second (greater) exodus, and the regathering of all 12 tribes of Israel back into the land is one of the most important prophecies of the entire Bible. Today, we are going to try to do this topic justice. We start with a proper understanding of the spiritual Israel that anyone who calls upon the name of Yeshua can be a part of. We talk about the four places where the two olive trees are mentioned. And then we dive really deep into the literal, physical gathering of the united nation of Israel back in the land where they will dwell safely, forever. I also reveal the Matt. 24 timeline!

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/

🙏 For prayer and community, join us at https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots

Do you have something you want us to research and talk about on the podcast? Let us know at: https://overcomebabylon.com/show