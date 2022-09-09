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Ukraine's Offensive Coincides with US $3 Billion+ Aid Package - Russian Ops in Ukraine Sep. 9, 2022
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180 views • September 09, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 9, 2022

- Kherson offensive appears to have ended;
- The Western media admits to the massive losses suffered by Ukraine outside Kherson owed to the inferiority of Ukrainian forces versus Russian capabilities;
- Ukraine has launched an offensive in Kharkov toward Izium;
- The offensives have been launched to coincide with the announcements of massive aid packages for Ukraine;

References:

CNBC - Ukraine seizes the moment with surprise counterattacks; U.S. approves further $675 million in weapons for Kyiv:
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/08/russia-ukraine-live-updates.html
Washington Post - Wounded Ukrainian soldiers reveal steep toll of Kherson offensive:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/07/ukraine-kherson-offensive-casualties-ammunition/
Financial Times - Ukraine claims significant gains in counter-offensive against Russia:
https://www.ft.com/content/0b3f9e0a-97cd-4efa-a3d4-7b55f3ef80d8
NPR - U.S. provides nearly $3 billion to Ukraine as Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv:
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121543904/secretary-of-state-blinken-visit-ukraine
Guardian - ‘We have already lost’: far-right Russian bloggers slam military failures:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/08/we-have-already-lost-far-right-russian-bloggers-slam-kremlin-over-army-response

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Keywords
us aid packagethe new atlasukraine offensive9th sep 2022
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