Ukraine's Offensive Coincides with US $3 Billion+ Aid Package - Russian Ops in Ukraine Sep. 9, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 9, 2022

- Kherson offensive appears to have ended;

- The Western media admits to the massive losses suffered by Ukraine outside Kherson owed to the inferiority of Ukrainian forces versus Russian capabilities;

- Ukraine has launched an offensive in Kharkov toward Izium;

- The offensives have been launched to coincide with the announcements of massive aid packages for Ukraine;

References:

CNBC - Ukraine seizes the moment with surprise counterattacks; U.S. approves further $675 million in weapons for Kyiv:

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/08/russia-ukraine-live-updates.html

Washington Post - Wounded Ukrainian soldiers reveal steep toll of Kherson offensive:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/07/ukraine-kherson-offensive-casualties-ammunition/

Financial Times - Ukraine claims significant gains in counter-offensive against Russia:

https://www.ft.com/content/0b3f9e0a-97cd-4efa-a3d4-7b55f3ef80d8

NPR - U.S. provides nearly $3 billion to Ukraine as Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv:

https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121543904/secretary-of-state-blinken-visit-ukraine

Guardian - ‘We have already lost’: far-right Russian bloggers slam military failures:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/08/we-have-already-lost-far-right-russian-bloggers-slam-kremlin-over-army-response

