【Ukraine Rescue】Libertie, a Fellow Fighter From Canada, Introduces to Two Volunteers From the United States the Evil Nature of the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/24/2022 Libertie, a fellow fighter from Canada, introduces to two volunteers from the United States the evil nature of the CCP, not only supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also behind the CCP virus, fentanyl and a host of various issues, and that the NFSC is to show the international community that not all Chinese are like the CCP, and that we are the new Chinese who want to eliminate the CCP.